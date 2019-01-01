The Candid Appetite

I'm continuing my Great British Bake-Off challenge on the blog with this Raised Pork and Egg Pie! Earlier in the week, I shared Mary Berry's Viennese Whirls and so this time around I wanted to try my hand on one of Paul Hollywood's recipes. This one is right up my alley because I think that savory pies are far superior to sweet pies and I'll never say no to a slice or two of a delicious pie filled with meat. This one has a hot water pastry crust, which is so much easier to work with than ...

Continue Reading