The Candid Appetite

The classic and ever-comforting chicken pot pie (one of my all time favorite fall dishes) meets chicken salad with this deliciously addicting recipe. I know that I should be thinking about warming soups and stews right now, but we're having hot weather here in Los Angeles yet again, and so my brain is still in summer mode. The great thing about this Chicken Pot Pie Salad though is that you can make it all year long. It's comforting, but light at the same time, thanks to the homemade tarragon ...
Easy Dinner Recipes
Chicken Pot Pie Salad
Raised Pork and Egg Pie
I'm continuing my Great British Bake-Off challenge on the blog with this Raised Pork and Egg Pie! Earlier in the week, I shared Mary Berry's Viennese Whirls and so this time around I wanted to try my hand on one of Paul Hollywood's recipes. This one is right up my alley because I think that savory pies are far superior to sweet pies and I'll never say no to a slice or two of a delicious pie filled with meat. This one has a hot water pastry crust, which is so much easier to work with than ...
Tex-Mex Meatball Subs
I'm giving a Tex-Mex spin on a classic Italian-American dish that we all know and love. If you've ever been to any old school pizza parlor, then chances are you've probably had your fair share of meatball subs. Perhaps, you've made them at home countless of times? Chewy bread filled with meatballs, marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese—what's not to love about that? Absolutely nothing. Although I'm a big fan of the classic, I wanted to take things a step further and make these Tex-Mex ...
Sheet Pan New England Dinner
I've had a few baking sheet recipes on the blog now, and each one quickly becomes my favorite. From Mediterranean Chicken Thighs to Jambalaya to Lomo Saltado and even Fish and Chips, there's literally something for everyone. My new current favorite obsession just happens to be this Sheet Pan New England Dinner. Delicious shrimp cakes with roasted potatoes and a corn succotash. I know that this can technically be considered a summer meal, but the use of shrimp I think makes it acceptable all year ...
Breakfasts To Start Your Day
Pistachio Buttermilk Old Fashioned Doughnuts
You can’t beat a classic buttermilk old fashioned doughnut, unless of course pistachios are involved and then it’s all over from there. Game set match. These Pistachio Buttermilk Old Fashioned Doughnuts are here to stay, and they just so happen to be the perfect weekend baking project. Of course, no baking is actually involved, because…
“Peaches and Cream” Cheese Danish
I grew up eating that Entenmann’s Cheese Danish Twist loaf from the grocery store all the time. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with it, but it’s like a coffee cake meets danish with a cream cheese filling and crumb topping and it was absolutely all I wanted as a child. That and the Entenmann’s…
Banana Nutella Crêpes
When I was in high school, I was involved in a culinary arts program called C-CAP, which helps kids learn about the restaurant industry and teaches them valuable information and techniques in order to work in the industry successfully. I learned so much about cooking (and knife skills especially) and I’d easily say that it…
Eggs Benedict Casserole
With Mother’s Day just around the corner I think it’s high time we talk about a recipe that our mothers will enjoy. Now, I’m in the mindset that every day should be Mother’s Day, and that we shouldn’t only put emphasis to the women who sacrificed and raised us with unconditional love, on this particular…
Easy Loaded Egg Toast
On this week’s episode of Married and Hungry, Julian teaches me how he used to make his scrambled eggs….by cooking them in water. It’s quite the sight to see and one that I can’t even fully describe to you, and so the only way to fully do it justice, is if you go watch the…
Strawberry Rhubarb Doughnut Muffins
I have such a profound love of doughnuts that I’m sure I’ve written about it more than I should on this blog, but it’s a love that will never die because I’ll never say no to a doughnut. I’ve always stated that the tried and true traditional fried version will always be 100 times better…
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Mini Arroz Con Leche Pumpkin Pies
What do you get when you combine everyone’s favorite pumpkin pie with my all-time favorite rice pudding? These Mini Arroz Con Leche Pumpkin Pies! That’s Spanish for a super fancy pumpkin rice pudding, in case you were wondering. This recipe is a riff off of this Caramelized Banana Rice Pudding from way back when, and…
Vintage Strawberry Cheese Treat
If you follow me on Instagram (and if you don’t you really should), you’ll know that I’ve been looking for funny vintage food ads on the internet and sharing them on my IG stories for a few months now. I created a highlight for them if you want to see the archive. I love them…
Strawberry Pistachio Biscuit Cobbler
If you’ve never eaten strawberry and pistachio together in same way, shape or form, then I’m afraid to inform you, that you my friend, have been missing out on something extraordinary. The sweetness from the strawberry along with the saltiness from the pistachio is a match made in heaven. A couple years ago I made…
Pie Crust Snacking Cookies
I know that we can all make the argument that all cookies are technically snacking cookies, but for the most part, most cookies tend to be overly sweet, and what kind of a daily snack would that be? It would be a dream come true, but not really ideal. To me, the optimal snacking cookie…
S’mores Biscuits
Whenever I think of the quintessential summer dessert, of course the first thing that comes to mind is S’mores. You can’t let the season go by without enjoying this classic treat at least once…but hopefully you’re enjoying it a lot more than just once. It’s a crowd pleaser, they’re easy to make and they remind…
Let’s Cheers to the Weekend!
Cheers to the Weekend: Toasted Meringue Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is one of those desserts that I will never tire of. It’s nostalgic, incredibly easy to make and yet it still manages to be a show-stopping dessert that takes people’s breath away (or at least mine). Over the years, I’ve shared a few banana pudding inspired recipes on the blog, and I hold…
Cheers to the Weekend: Roasted Sheet Pan Lomo Saltado
It’s time for another installment of my favorite ongoing series on the blog, Cheers to the Weekend! A) because it’s the weekend (finally) and B) because it’s been a while since the last one went up and that just won’t do. It’s also time for another much needed sheet pan dinner recipe. If you recall,…
Cheers to the Weekend: Chocolate Walnut Tart
Everyone is always going on and on about pecans and chocolate or peanuts and chocolate or almonds and chocolate, but I think it’s high time we give walnuts their time to shine in the spotlight with chocolate. I’ve always been a fan of that combination, and I’ll admit it’s because my all-time favorite thing at…
Cheers to the Weekend: Black Forest Fudge
It’s been a hot minute since I’ve made and shared a fudge recipe on here, and quite honestly I think this is my biggest regret in life. I figured the only respectable thing I can do to remedy this tragic situation is to share another decadent and delicious fudge recipe ASAP. If you recall, the…
Cheers to the Weekend: One Skillet Cuban Chicken and Rice
Do you know how sometimes you just really don’t feel like washing dishes? Mostly because you’ve been working all day, but also because you’ve just slaved away for hours cooking dinner, and so the last thing you want to do is stand in front of the sink scrubbing away at the mess you just made….
Cheers to the Weekend: Caramel Apple Slab Pie
The last slab pie I made on the blog, S’mores Slab Pie, was such a big hit that I decided I needed to try my hand on another variation. It just had to be done (but I’m most definitely not complaining about it). If there’s one thing I’ve learned through the years of blogging, it’s…